It was reported June 17 that a vehicle was taken at the 1000 block of West 11th Street. The vehicle was later recovered.
It was reported June 17 that a vehicle was taken at the 800 block of North Colorado Avenue.
Authorities June 17 arrested a 38-year-old Axtell resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $67.46.
It was reported June 17 that a vehicle, wallet and jacket were taken at the 1800 block of West 10th Street. The vehicle was later recovered.
Authorities June 20 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1300 block of West A Street.
