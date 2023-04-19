A hit-and-run driver April 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Autumn K. Carlson of 1004 N. Hewett Ave. at North Hewett Avenue near West 11th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Hannah Bull of 33 Sara Drive collided April 11 at South Street near Fifth Avenue.
It was reported April 13 that a toolbox was taken at the 1500 block of West Eighth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Danny Dowling of 1518 W. Fifth St. and Matthew Lundquist of 214 W. Fourth St. collided April 14 at Lincoln Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Haylie Colwell of 123 E. Fifth St. and Leonardo Arellanes of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 191 collided April 14 on Eastside Boulevard and Fifth Street.
