A vehicle reportedly driven by Grant Crawford of 319 E. Fifth St. June 27 struck a parked vehicle owned by Ricardo Diaz of 2502 W. Fourth St. at Fourth Street near Laird Avenue.
It was reported June 27 that a wallet was taken at the 1100 block of West J Street.
It was reported June 27 that clothing, a hair dryer and a video camera were taken at the 900 block of West J Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Michael C. Pierce and Kayla E. Pierce.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Esteban Aguirre and Fe M. Soho Espino.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Sarah M. Modlin and Brandon G. Modlin.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Matthew L. Benedict of Holdrege June 27 struck a parked vehicle owned by Kim Roth of 134 E. Fourth St. at Fourth Street near Eastside Boulevard.
Authorities cited a 15-year-old Hastings resident June 28 for damaging drywall at the 1700 block of Apache Avenue.
It was reported June 28 that a building was damaged at the 700 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.