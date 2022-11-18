The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: William Raymond Kiffin and Kelly Michelle Pratt, both of Juniata; and Joshua Jay Newbrey and Jenna Lynn Thayer, both of Glenvil.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dillon R. Thompson of 6090 S. Elkhorn Ave. Oct. 31 collided with a deer at U.S. Highway 6 and Adams Central Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 4 that cash was taken from a residence in Kenesaw.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Elizabeth R. Przymus of Columbus and Henry J. Rader of Paris, Missouri, collided Nov. 4 at 42nd Street near Columbine Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dana M. Still of Kenesaw Nov. 4 struck a parked vehicle owned by Daniel Beal of Kenesaw at a parking lot in Kenesaw.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Karlena L. Buchan of Fairfield Nov. 6 collided with a deer at Showboat Boulevard near Pony Express Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Darrel Katzberg of Juniata Nov. 7 collided with a deer at 12th Street and Nalan Drive.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dallas L. Bramble of 1112 Jefferson Ave. Nov. 8 collided with a deer at U.S. Highway 6 and Adams Central Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 13 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Preston Englund of 4985 W. Cottonwood Cove at Lexington Avenue near 12th Street.
It was reported Nov. 14 that tires on four vehicles were damaged at the 400 block of South Queen City Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 15 that lottery tickets were taken at the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 15 that items valued at $15.99 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Nov. 15 that a subwoofer box, purse, two cellphones and money were taken at the 1200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Nov. 15 that money was taken at the 3600 block of East Community Drive.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Marjorie A. Young of Harvard collided with pedestrian Janelle D. Ernst of 725 N. Saunders Ave. Nov. 15 at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Nov. 15 that a bedroom window was damaged at the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
It was reported Nov. 16 that a window was damaged at the 300 block of South Cedar Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Eliseo Paxtor Garcia of Grand Island and Luis A. Telles Garcia of 815 N. Lexington Ave. collided Nov. 16 at Osborne Drive East and 33rd Street.
