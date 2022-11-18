The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: William Raymond Kiffin and Kelly Michelle Pratt, both of Juniata; and Joshua Jay Newbrey and Jenna Lynn Thayer, both of Glenvil.

Christmas Abendmusik: An Evening of Christmas Music & Readings featuring Cathedral Brass and Chorus of the Plains. December 4th, 6 p.m., Zion-Wanda Lutheran Church, 4080 S. Wanda Avenue, Juniata. -Adv.

