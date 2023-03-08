Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.