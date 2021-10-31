Adams County Judge Michael Burns Oct. 28 sentenced Alexis Allerheiligen, 26, of 1319 W. D St. to one day in jail and a $300 fine for third-degree assault on April 25. Allerheiligen pleaded no contest on Aug. 6. Third-degree is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Oct. 28 sentenced Bradley Allington, 32, of 723 N. Bellevue Ave. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 17. Allington pleaded no contest on Aug. 17. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael H. Nissen of Clay Center and Laethion N. Brown of Bolis collided Oct. 26 at U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
