Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 17 sentenced Kirk Hansen, 47, of Grand Island to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 2, 2020. Hansen pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 17 sentenced Brian Bright, 48, of 1203 Highland Drive to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license impoundment for driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 29, 2020. Hansen pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Yaite Gonzalez Guerrero of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 51 June 19 struck a parked vehicle owned by Edward A. Bitner of 408 S. Kansas Ave. at Webster Avenue near 11th Street.
A mailbox owned by Dale Schendt of Doniphan reportedly was struck June 19 by a hit-and-run driver at Second Street near Baltimore Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 18 sentenced Drew Bohlen, 35, of 717 N. Briggs Ave. to one year in jail, three years of probation, a $1,000 fine and three-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and attempted driving under revocation on Sept. 29, 2020. Bohlen pleaded no contest on April 15, and prosecutors reduced the charges from a felony case. Second-offense DUI and attempted DUR are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Sierra J. M. Edmisten of 510 S. Keystone Ave. collided June 19 at Marian Road near Fifth Street.
