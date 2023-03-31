The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Heliodoro Bueno Gonzalez and Sandra Lorena Perez Beltran, both of Ayr; Alex Richard Erhman of Roseland and Mariah Emily Stec of Hastings; Christopher John Schelin and Stephanie Michelle Sellsted, Levi Crist McCray and Destiny Patricia Lee Underwood, Jackson Allan Miller and Delani Marie Hult, Duane Everett Devitt and Janet Kay Blauvelt, all of Hastings.
It was reported March 27 that a vehicle gas tank door was damaged at the 2200 block of Boyce Street.
It was reported March 28 that sandwiches, candy and other items were taken at the 600 block of North Hastings Avenue.
Authorities March 28 arrested a 13-year-old Hastings resident and a 12-year-old Hastings resident for taking a vehicle at the 1400 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Harley J. Scarlett of 115 E. H St. collided March 29 at Burlington Avenue near 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Ella L. Collins of 905 Sycamore Ave. struck a curb March 29 and flipped the vehicle at Paradise Avenue near Military Drive.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Noah Belz of 3020 Parklane Drive No. 6 struck a light pole March 29 at Parklane Drive near Valley Chase Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dixie Osborne of Edgar March 29 struck a parked car owned by Polly D. Wacker of 907 N. Webster Ave. at West Second Street near North Kansas Avenue.
