The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Heliodoro Bueno Gonzalez and Sandra Lorena Perez Beltran, both of Ayr; Alex Richard Erhman of Roseland and Mariah Emily Stec of Hastings; Christopher John Schelin and Stephanie Michelle Sellsted, Levi Crist McCray and Destiny Patricia Lee Underwood, Jackson Allan Miller and Delani Marie Hult, Duane Everett Devitt and Janet Kay Blauvelt, all of Hastings.

It was reported March 27 that a vehicle gas tank door was damaged at the 2200 block of Boyce Street.

