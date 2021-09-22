A vehicle reportedly driven by James R. Dykeman of 3303 S. Lakepark Lane Sept. 18 struck a building at Casey’s General Store, 810 W. 16th St.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 18 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Micah Heil at Rhode Island near B Street.
It was reported Sept. 19 that a window was damaged at the 1400 block of MacArthur Road.
It was reported Sept. 19 that eight swords were taken at the 600 block of South Pine Avenue.
Authorities Sept. 19 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a door at the 1100 block of North Saunders Avenue.
