It was reported Jan. 2 that items valued at $110.98 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ronald E. Foster of 749 N. Denver Ave. and Chelsey Hemberger of Juniata collided Jan. 2 at Eastside Boulevard near 12th Street.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 2 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Christian Yost of 1705 Highland Drive at the residence.
