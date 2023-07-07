The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Christopher Shane Faust and Amanda Jean Poland, Austin Michael Oswald and Ashley Ann Baumgartner, Jaime Alejandro Serrano and Flor Yasmin Garcia Dominguez, Jaime Gomez Cazares and Isidra Sicairos Ojedo, Candaladio Gog Gomez Jr. and Elvira Jeanette Avina, and Lane Stephen Kathman and Alexis J. Allerheiligen, all of Hastings.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. July 12 at Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (York). July 13-14 at Allegro Wolf Arts Center (Sutton). Doors 7. Show 7:30. $15 -Adv.

