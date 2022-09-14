A vehicle reportedly driven by Isaac C. Patterson of 931 Sycamore Ave. Sept. 2 struck a pole at a car wash in the 500 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Amber K. Lemons of 1326 N. Kansas Ave. at the 1300 block of North Kansas Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 5 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeffrey M. Boyd of 1327 Heritage Drive at an unknown location.
Authorities Sept. 6 cited a 40-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East. The value of items taken was $94.99.
It was reported Sept. 6 that a bicycle was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 6 that smartphone was damaged and safe box and money were taken at the 200 block of North California Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 7 that three cellphones were taken at the 400 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 7 that a window was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bradley A. Gregory of 829 S. Kansas Ave. and Nicole M. Williamson of 1017 Glenwood Ave. collided Sept. 7 at Burlington Avenue near Ninth Street.
