A vehicle reportedly driven by Isaac C. Patterson of 931 Sycamore Ave. Sept. 2 struck a pole at a car wash in the 500 block of South Burlington Avenue.

A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Amber K. Lemons of 1326 N. Kansas Ave. at the 1300 block of North Kansas Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0