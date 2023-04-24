It was reported April 16 that money, a backpack, clothes, knives and duck call were taken from a building in the 300 block of West Ash Avenue in Kenesaw.
It was reported April 16 that several tools were taken from a vehicle at the 9800 block of North Railroad Street in Prosser.
It was reported April 16 that money was taken from a vehicle parked at the 400 block of North Forbes Avenue in Kenesaw.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kelsi Derden of 2021 Boyce St. and Jordon Hinrichs of 1309 E. 5th St. collided April 17 at Second Street and Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported April 17 that a scooter was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
