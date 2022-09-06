A hit-and-run driver Aug. 29 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Max A. Sharp of 1011 E. Second St. at Denver Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert L. Gericke of Black Hawk, Colorado, and Rick W. Roby of Grand Island collided Aug. 29 at Burlington Avenue and 11th Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 29 sentenced Ralph Smith, 63, of Trumbull to 180 days in jail for a second offense of theft by unlawful taking on March 13. Smith pleaded no contest on June 13, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a third offense. Second-offense theft by unlawful taking, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Aug. 29 that vise grips and a bicycle were taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
