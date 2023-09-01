The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tanner John Kuehler of Clay Center and Jessica Marie Schneider of Hastings; Steven Edward Zlomke and Shirley Jean Wahlgren, Noah Daniel Machnicki and Kamri Faith Adler, and Raguel Aniceto Dominquez Cruz and Yanet Dominguez, all of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael A. Johnson of 2222 W. Sixth St. and Erick Alvarez-Hernandez of 601 N. Crane Ave. collided Aug. 21 at the 2200 block of West Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rosa M. Zamora Ochoa of 1348 N. Briggs Ave. and Xavier F. Bargen of Superior collided Aug. 25 at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 28 that two firearms were taken at the 700 block of Webster Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 27 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Reinier Hernandez of Katy, Texas, in a parking lot at the 1100 block of West J Street.
It was reported Aug. 27 that a glass door and display cabinet were damaged and three cellphones were taken at the 1000 block of West Second Street.
Authorities Aug. 27 cited a 63-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $164.87.
It was reported Aug. 26 that an extension cord was taken at the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Aug. 28 that a gaming console controller and hat were taken at the 1000 block of West Second Street.
