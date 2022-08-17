Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 10 sentenced Kyler P. Frey, 28, of 19 Sara Drive to one year of probation for third-degree assault on Jan. 7. Frey pleaded no contest on April 13. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Bonnie L. Klingenberg of 2123 Indian Acres Drive, Clara A. Hermann of 2106 W. 11th St. and Matthew R. MacDonald of 908 Richmond Ave. collided Aug. 10 at 14th Street near Burlington Avenue.

