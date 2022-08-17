Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 10 sentenced Kyler P. Frey, 28, of 19 Sara Drive to one year of probation for third-degree assault on Jan. 7. Frey pleaded no contest on April 13. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bonnie L. Klingenberg of 2123 Indian Acres Drive, Clara A. Hermann of 2106 W. 11th St. and Matthew R. MacDonald of 908 Richmond Ave. collided Aug. 10 at 14th Street near Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 10 that a window was taken and hinges were damaged at the 700 block of West 15th Street.
It was reported Aug. 10 that vinyl siding was taken at 11 Durwood Lane.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Connie R. Johnson of Blue Hill at Sixth Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ronda L. Bierman of 635 Madden Road and Betty L. Jacobitz of Kenesaw collided Aug. 11 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
It was reported Aug. 11 that a gas can and fuel were taken at the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported Aug. 11 that items valued at $79.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Aug. 11 that a license plate and laptop computer were taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Hector A. Figueroa of 3606 Wendell Drive Aug. 11 struck a parked vehicle owned by Johnny Pedraza of 315 W. Ninth St. at Ninth Street near Colorado Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Linda M. Cooke of 1129 N. Colorado Ave. and Ian Bernhart-Donner of 2101 W. Ninth St. collided Aug. 11 in a parking lot at 705 N. Burlington Avenue.
