Vehicles reportedly driven by Dwight W. Splitt of 1313 Spanish Trail and Gregory N. Poppe of 838 N. Burlington Ave. collided July 3 at 12th Street near Sheridan Drive.
It was reported July 3 that a box of doughnuts was taken at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 3 that a window was damaged at the 100 block of East Park Street.
It was reported July 3 that a bag, shirt, charger and credit cards were taken at the 600 block of East South Street.
