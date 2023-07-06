Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 29 sentenced Alison Reents, 45, of 1073 S. Hastings Ave. to 18 months of probation with 45 days in jail if unsuccessful and $1,820 in restitution for attempted second-degree forgery on Oct. 1, 2022. Reents pleaded no contest on April 7, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted second-degree forgery is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

It was reported June 28 that a firearm was taken at the 200 block of West J Street.

0
0
0
0
0