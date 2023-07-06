Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 29 sentenced Alison Reents, 45, of 1073 S. Hastings Ave. to 18 months of probation with 45 days in jail if unsuccessful and $1,820 in restitution for attempted second-degree forgery on Oct. 1, 2022. Reents pleaded no contest on April 7, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted second-degree forgery is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported June 28 that a firearm was taken at the 200 block of West J Street.
Hiring at our Hastings store. Full time sales associate working 5 days a week, including every other Saturday. No Sundays or evenings! Family friendly environment. Call 402-463-3223 to set up an interview appointment. Bruce Furniture. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Derek M. Trompke of Cambridge June 25 went into the ditch and then struck a tree at U.S. Highway 6 near Primrose Avenue.
It was reported June 26 that a garage door window was damaged at a residence in rural Adams County.
It was reported June 28 that money was taken at the 800 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Morgan A. Palmer of Kearney June 25 collided with a deer at U.S. Highway 6 near Holstein Avenue.
It was reported June 28 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of West J Street without paying for $60.02 in fuel.
It was reported June 28 that a firearm was taken from a vehicle at the 1000 block of North Williams Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jordan J. Faimon of 1105 Jefferson Ave. and Emma J. Schmidt of Roseland collided June 29 at a parking lot in Roseland.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.