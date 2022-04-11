It was reported April 5 that a phone, television, bowls and a flower pot were damaged at the 2500 block of West Seventh Street.
It was reported April 5 that a flat-bed trailer was taken at the 400 block of South Cedar Avenue.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 5 sentenced Jorge E. Verdugo, 25, of Grand Island to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 26, 2021. Verdugo pleaded no contest on Feb. 15, and prosecutors dropped charges of no operator’s license and possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Authorities April 6 cited a 55-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $72.09.
