It was reported March 21 that a tablet computer was damaged, and two pocket knives and a game console were taken at the 800 block of North Briggs Avenue.
It was reported March 22 that a vehicle was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported March 23 that two mattress pads and dog toys were taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported March 24 that tools were taken at the 3100 block of West 12th Street.
