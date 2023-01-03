It was reported Dec. 21, 2022, that a vehicle window was damaged at the 400 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 29, 2022, that items valued at $22.79 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Dec. 29, 2022, that items valued at $24.65 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Omar Garcia of 818 E. Sixth St. and John Sink of 7 Sara Drive collided Dec. 30, 2022, at Seventh Street near Cedar Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 31, 2022, that a bicycle was taken at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
