It was reported Aug. 9 that a vehicle was taken at the 500 block of North Elm Avenue.
Authorities Aug. 9 cited a 15-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 2500 block of West Second Street. The value of items taken was $13.
It was reported Aug. 9 that items valued at $4.75 were shoplifted at the 800 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 9 that a vehicle fender was damaged at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
