Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Zachary R. Penner of 1120 N. Williams Ave. collided Jan. 14 at Ninth Street and Bellevue Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven D. Fristo of 302 E. Seventh St. No. 2 and William D. Flavin of Esbon, Kansas, collided Jan. 20 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Jan. 19 that two license plates, registration and insurance card were taken at the 1300 block of West Second Street.
