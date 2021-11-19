The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Gabriel James Anderson and Ashley Dawn Friesen, both of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 4 sentenced Tanner Kuehler, 26, of 1230 N. Colorado Ave. to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 23. Kuehler pleaded no contest on Sept. 2, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. Prosecutors also dropped charges of refusing an alcohol blood test and refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 5 sentenced Brandon Diaz Campos, 23, of Prosser to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 22. Campos pleaded no contest on Aug. 17. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 5 sentenced Trevor A. Dahms, 33, of 815 S. Rhode Island Ave. to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 1. Dahms pleaded no contest on July 2. Second-offense DUI is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 8 sentenced Randy O’Callaghan, 50, of 711 S. St. Joseph Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 31. O’Callaghan pleaded guilty on Aug. 19. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 8 sentenced Martin O. Nutter Jr., 31, of Harvard to one year in jail for obstructing a peace officer on May 1, 2020. Nutter pleaded no contest on June 15, and prosecutors dropped a charge of resisting arrest. Obstruction of a peace officer is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A child on a bicycle received minor injuries after colliding with the side of a vehicle reportedly driven by Sara J. Ostdiek of 310 S. Hastings Ave. Nov. 9 at the 900 block of West E Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Robert P. Fast of 2607 Butterfoot Lane Nov. 11 struck an injured Marlene Fast of 2607 Butterfoot Lane in a garage at the residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.