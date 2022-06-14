Authorities June 9 cited a 77-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $379.
Authorities June 10 cited a 29-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $2.49.
It was reported June 10 that items valued at $110.77 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven Yudith B. Garcia Perez of Grand Island and Patricia C. DuBois of 1319 N. Briggs Ave. collided June 10 at U.S. Highway 281 near North Shore Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.