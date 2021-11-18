Vehicles reportedly driven by Andrew T. Malesker of Lincoln and Bradley R. Woodward of 133 E. 12th St. collided Sept. 6 at U.S. Highway 281 near South Shore Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rosalba Gabriel of 914 E. Fifth St. and Bryce W. Ryker of Gothenburg collided Nov. 9 at First Street near Hastings Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeffrey W. Warner of 119 E. H St. at H Street near Ross Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 11 that items valued at $169.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Nov. 12 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1300 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Nov. 12 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of West J Street without paying for $35 in fuel.
It was reported Nov. 12 that items valued at $11 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 12 that a bicycle was taken at the 800 block of Webster Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.