It was reported July 29 that jewelry, lawnmower, credit and debit cards were taken at the 800 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported July 29 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 8:24 pm
A vehicle reportedly driven by Shannon R. Bunch of 1614 W. Sixth St. July 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by Leandre A. Alexander of 1219 N. Colorado Ave. and a parked vehicle owned by Christian A. Garcia of 1327 N. Burlington Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near 16th Street.
Authorities July 30 cited a 24-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $51.32.
Authorities July 30 cited a 15-year-old Hastings resident for taking a ball cap at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
