The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tyler Ray Ekstein and Amberlynn Jo Ekstein, Braden Allen Hueftle and Makayla Nicole Curry, all of Hastings; Christopher Dean Runyun and Yasmine Larae Medina, both of Juniata; and Travis Lee Anderson of Hastings and Lydia Hope Uhing of Omaha.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Patricia Ossowski of 211 E. 12th St. April 14 struck landscaping bricks, a flatbed trailer, and later, a vehicle owned by Angelica Barerra of 321 S. Boston Ave. at 12th Street near McDonald Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Paisley Ord of Red Cloud and Dawson Fielder of 1310 N. Seventh Ave. collided April 14 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.
A hit-and-run driver April 15 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Amber Larsen of 129 E. A St. at the 1100 block of West J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Donald Skalka of Deweese April 15 struck a parked vehicle owned by Peggy L. Aldrup of Superior at the 4100 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported April 15 that a jar of coins, a jewelry box with jewelry, and debit cards were taken at the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Wilson A. De Leon Juarez of Grand Island April 15 struck an electrical transformer at the 800 block of West First Street.
