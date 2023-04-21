The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tyler Ray Ekstein and Amberlynn Jo Ekstein, Braden Allen Hueftle and Makayla Nicole Curry, all of Hastings; Christopher Dean Runyun and Yasmine Larae Medina, both of Juniata; and Travis Lee Anderson of Hastings and Lydia Hope Uhing of Omaha.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Patricia Ossowski of 211 E. 12th St. April 14 struck landscaping bricks, a flatbed trailer, and later, a vehicle owned by Angelica Barerra of 321 S. Boston Ave. at 12th Street near McDonald Avenue.

