Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 4 sentenced Paxton J. Clodfelter, 24, of 408 S. Boston Ave. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 15, 2020. Clodfelter pleaded no contest on Feb. 12, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Andrew L. Long of Aurora and David D. Harlow of 1314 W. Sixth St. collided Aug. 9 at Highway 6 and B Street.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Joshua Martin England and Jill Marie Lander, both of Doniphan; Romulo A. Rodriguez Ramos and Lilian A. Barahona Morales, and Dakota Michael Baker and Kaylyn Sue Rose, all of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jacob M. Hartman of 1323 W. Fifth St. Aug. 9 struck a parked vehicle owned by Gabriel Galicia-Loya of 1410 E. South St. No. 39 at Cedar Avenue near Waynoka Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 4 sentenced Drew Barry, 32, of Deshler to two days in jail, 18 months of probation, a $500 fine and one-year-driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 21. Barry pleaded no contest on May 26, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
