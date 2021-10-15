The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jeffrey Lee Schutt and Brenda Rodriguez, Juan Pablo Meza Rios and Jareli Flores, William Duane Montey and Carli Kristine Johnson, Christopher Adam Rosenberg and Kirsten Cecilia Tunender, all of Hastings; Johnathon Michael Scott Janda and Wendy Mae Churchill, both of Lincoln; Matthew Schutte and Emily Nicole Carpenter, both of Kuna, Indiana.
It was reported Oct. 10 that six tires on two vehicles were punctured at the 1100 block of Renae Lane.
It was reported Oct. 10 that two tires were damaged at the 800 block of West Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Devon J. Lamborn of 608 S. Denver Ave. Oct. 10 struck a utility pole at Pine Avenue near Third Street.
