It was reported May 11 that a dump trailer was taken at the 400 block of East 12th Street
It was reported May 12 that a firearm, computer software, knife, backpack, gift cards and checkbooks were taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 7:14 pm
It was reported May 12 that computer software was taken at the 100 block of University Street.
Crime and courts reporter
