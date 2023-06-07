Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 2 sentenced Ethan Miller, 28, of Blue Hill to one year of probation with six months in jail if unsuccessful, a $500 fine and 18-month driver’s license revocation for an attempted felony and second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 4, 2022. Miller pleaded no contest on March 9, and prosecutors dropped a felony charge against Miller. Attempt of a Class 4 felony is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
