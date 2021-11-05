It was reported Oct. 30 that items valued at $25 were shoplifted at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Oct. 30 that money was taken at the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 30 that a diesel engine tuner, laptop computer and keys were taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Garrett Jeffery Engelhardt and Ashley Marie Thompson, both of Kenesaw; and Nicholas John Lechetenberg and Cassandra Marie Watts, both of Hastings.
