The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jason L. Kuhn and Peggy N. Timm, both of Blue Hill; Ryan Walter Brooks and Jamelle Marie Bartels, both of Glenvil; Breana Marie Carriker and Alyssa Jessica Ackerman, Guy Edward Anderson and Melissa Allison Meyer, Alec Michael Rail and Ann Patricia Bradley, Donald Jay Helming and Natashia Christine Deckert, Wayne Edward Wilson Jr. and Kelly Leann Cox, Bryant David Essink and Jade Elizabeth Utter, and Jose Luis De Loera Campos and Nanci Abigail Rojo Vazquez, all of Hastings.
Stand up comedy show Hastings — July 31st tickets/nickhoff.com. - Adv.
It was reported July 4 that a door lock was damaged at the 1000 block of West J Street.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
It was reported July 4 that a tablet computer was taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
The Beach Boys to perform at the Heartland Events Center, GI on Sunday, August 1 at 4 pm. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com. - Adv.
It was reported July 5 that an unknown vehicle became misaligned in an automated car wash and damaged the machinery owned by Platinum Auto Wash, 739 S. Burlington Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by James M. Downs of Roxboro, N.C., July 4 struck a utility pole at South Street near Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported July 4 that a tire was damaged at the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Courtney J. Rautenberg of Madison and Megan L. Gomez of 814 E. Sixth St. collided July 4 at U.S. Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue.
It was reported July 4 that a glass door was damaged at the 800 block of West 17th Street.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.