A hit-and-run driver Sept. 6 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Shane Hatch of 1107 E. Second St. at Second Street near Third Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Amanda F. Johnson of 2702 Bateman St. at 611 N. Burlington Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Bryan Serrano Campos of 3516 Park Lane Drive Sept. 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark M. Aflague of 100 E. 14th St. and a tree at 14th Street near Eastside Boulevard.
It was reported Sept. 4 that vehicle windows were damaged at the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
A shopping cart ran into a parked vehicle owned by Kathryn A. Sorgen of 1219 E. Third St. and damaged a mirror Sept. 4 at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Sept. 4 that items valued at about $15 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lekci Thaut of 2229 W. Eighth St. and Michael G. Meyer of Doniphan collided Sept. 7 at 16th Street and Burlington Avenue.
