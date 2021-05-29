Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 24 sentenced David Litster, 68, of 712 S. Colorado Ave. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on Feb. 17. Litster pleaded no contest on March 18, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported May 23 that several tires were slashed at the 900 block of North Saunders Avenue.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Levi Stewart Shope and Jonna Marie Whiting, and Thomas James Lemburg and Shelby Nicole Barrett, all of Hastings; and Marvin LeRoy Clements and Lorraine May Kort, both of Juniata.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nathan L. Jacobitz of Kenesaw and Lizabeth K. Weseman of 1831 W. Fifth St. collided May 23 at Second Street and Laird Avenue.
It was reported May 23 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of Ringland Road.
It was reported May 22 that a shopping cart was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jesus R. Navarrete Pantoja of 1323 W. Fourth St. May 23 struck a parked vehicle owned by Trung H. Pham of 1010 Waynoka St. at Waynoka Street near Second Avenue.
It was reported May 24 that a vehicle was taken at the 1100 block of West Fourth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dennis E. Engel of 3405 S. Valley Road May 24 struck overhead cable lines, tearing them down, at Minnesota Avenue and 14th Street.
It was reported May 23 that a cellphone and vehicle window were damaged at the 100 block of East Park Street.
It was reported May 23 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1000 block of West J Street.
It was reported May 23 that several vehicle tires were slashed at the 1000 block of West 11th Street.
