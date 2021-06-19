Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 11 sentenced Valerey M. Ditsworth, 45, of 418 S. Woodland Ave. to a $1,000 fine for attempted driving under revocation on April 14. Ditsworth pleaded no contest on June 11, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted driving under revocation, from a driving while intoxicated charge or refusal charge, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported June 12 that checks were taken at the 700 block of South First Avenue.
It was reported June 12 that a package was taken at the 1200 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported June 12 that vehicle parts were taken at the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
It was reported June 12 that an electric box was damaged at the 900 block of West 12th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Joey L. Barrientos of 603 S. Garfield Ave. struck a fence at Parkview Cemetery.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Benjamin Clayton Turner and Rylee Kay Morris, both of Trumbull; Ethan William Miller and Laura Elizabeth Raffaele, both of Guide Rock; Christian Michael Yost and Shelby Taylor Anne Rowan, both of Hastings; Jordan Daniel Slough and Bridget Shea Gallagher, both of Grand Island; Stephen Jeffery Conover and Shanley Gene Confer, both of Hastings.
