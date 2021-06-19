Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low around 60F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low around 60F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.