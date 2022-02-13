A hit-and-run driver Feb. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Adam L. Minnick of Grand Island at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gary R. Faimon of Lawrence and Kevin L. Shoemaker of 302 S. Cedar Ave. collided Feb. 4 at U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Darlene J. Dieken of 1089 S. Hastings Ave. and Jose G. Aguirre of 1302 E. Fifth St. collided Feb. 5 at Burlington Avenue and B Street.
It was reported Feb. 7 that a bicycle was taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
