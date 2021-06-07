It was reported May 31 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of South Kansas Avenue.
It was reported May 31 that landscaping was damaged at the 100 block of Lakeside Drive.
It was reported May 31 that a windshield was damaged at the 1500 block of Heritage Drive.
It was reported May 30 that a flag was taken at the 500 block of North Second Avenue.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
It was reported May 30 that money was taken at the 1800 block of West Third Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.