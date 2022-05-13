Vehicles reportedly driven by Mark D. Beal of Jewell, Kansas, and Reggie D. Kenny of 1121 N. Colorado Ave. collided May 2 at U.S. Highway 6 near Maxon Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 5 sentenced Edward Serrano, 21, of 600 South Shore Drive to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine for attempted possession of cocaine on Aug. 2, 2021. Serrano pleaded guilty on March 4, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported May 5 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Kansas Avenue.
It was reported May 5 that wireless earphones were taken at the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
It was reported May 5 that a cellphone was taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jolene K. Rutt of 2511 Bateman St. and Samantha A. Torrez of 823 E. Second St. collided May 5 at South Street and Denver Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver May 5 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Lorie Schieffelbein of 2022 Indian Acres Drive at the 300 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported May 5 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1200 block of West 18th Street.
It was reported May 6 that an item valued at $20 was shoplifted at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Roy L. Connolly of 721 S. First Ave. No. 414 and Gary L. Nuss of Grand Island collided May 6 at U.S. Highway 6 near B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Haylie P. Colwell of 123 E. Fifth St. and Dominic J. Rauch of Fort Smith, Arkansas, collided May 6 at Second Street near Hillside Drive.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dale Davis of 739 N. Webster Ave. May 6 struck a parked vehicle owned by Eduardo Oros of 720 N. Webster Ave. at Webster Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Parker D. Ablott of 1250 N. Showboat Blvd. and Angel R. Atz of 1 Cranbrook Lane collided May 6 at 12th Street near Colorado Avenue. Atz’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle driven by Stephen P. Shipman of 1318 McDonald Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Holland A. Lorensen of Clay Center and Alyx R. Vogel of Grand Island collided May 6 at J Street near Burlington Avenue.
