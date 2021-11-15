It was reported Nov. 5 that CDs, jacket and debit card were taken at the 100 block of East 14th Street.
It was reported Nov. 5 that money was taken at the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported Nov. 5 that a television and other miscellaneous items were taken at the 2000 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Nov. 5 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 6 that a stroller was taken at the 100 block of Pacific Street.
It was reported Nov. 6 that a bicycle was taken at the 900 block of North Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 7 that two vehicles were egged at the 700 block of West Lawn Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 7 that a vehicle window, windshield and side mirror were damaged at the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 7 that tires on two vehicles were slashed at the 500 block of North Cedar Avenue.
