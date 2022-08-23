Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 17 sentenced Jesus Chavez-Sinohui, 30, of Harvard to six months of probation, $550 in fines and a 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and no proof of insurance on Dec. 8, 2021. Chavez-Sinohui pleaded no contest on June 21, and prosecutors dropped charges of carrying a concealed weapon and no operator’s license. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. No proof of insurance is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 17 sentenced Zachary W. Larsen, 37, of 1002 S. Lincoln Ave. to two days in jail, six months of probation, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 8. Larsen pleaded no contest on July 8, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.