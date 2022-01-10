Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 6 sentenced Reed T. Burr, 28, of Kearney to 90 days in jail, $1,500 in fines and a two-year driver’s license revocation for a second offense of refusing a blood alcohol test and driving under revocation on Sept. 10, 2021. Burr pleaded no contest on Oct. 22, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the refusal from a third offense. Second-offense refusing to submit to a blood alcohol test is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Driving under revocation is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 6 sentenced Ashton M. Valentine, 21, of 401 S. Garfield Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 11, 2021. Valentine pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, 2021, and prosecutors dropped a charge of minor in possession. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Arelys Reyes Abreu of 1217 Waynoka St. and Zachary J. Garcia of Parker, Colorado, collided Jan. 6 at Sixth Avenue near Ninth Street.
John Van Skiver scholarship for Design and Drafting at Southeast Community College has been awarded to Larry Gratel for 2022. -Adv.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 6 sentenced Timothy Maul, 52, of 743 E. Sixth St. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing an open alcohol container on Nov. 7, 2021. Maul pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2021. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Possessing an open alcohol container is an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
Elin Jo Petersen of Minden graduated Dec. 17, 2021, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a master of arts degree.
Teresa Frahm of Superior graduated Dec. 17, 2021, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a post-graduate certificate in nursing.
