A parked vehicle owned by Tiffany R. Devitt of 305 S. California Ave. reportedly was struck July 24 by a hit-and-run driver at California Avenue and A Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hannah M. Fagiolo of 414 S. Boston Ave. and Derek L. Hunt of 2701 Butterfoot Lane collided July 25 at 14th Street and St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported July 25 that medication was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Authorities July 25 arrested a 54-year-old Hastings resident for taking food and a lighter at the 1600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
