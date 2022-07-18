Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Cynthia M. Flower and Perry L. Vansyckle.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice will meet today, July 19th @ 7 p.m. at C-3 Hotel Conference Center. -Adv.
A motorcycle reportedly driven by Robert F. Kayl of Doniphan was laid down July 4 as he avoided colliding with another vehicle at Baltimore Avenue near 42nd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Noah E. Roberts of Red Cloud and Brent A. Hoops of 1135 Oswego Ave. collided July 5 at U.S. Highway 281 and Blue Hill Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Santos E. Vicente of Grand Island July 6 hydroplaned and went into a ditch at U.S. Highway 281 near Barrows Road.
Konnor Thompson of Lawrence, a second-year student majoring in agricultural production systems at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, recently was awarded a $2,000 scholarship honoring Michael S. Turner by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation.
Ellie Mertens of Hastings graduated May 14 from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, with a degree in accounting and finance.
Tyler Jason Emons of Hastings graduated following the spring 2022 semester at Southeast Community College with an associate of applied science degree in Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training.
Sharya Elizabeth Maestas of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Southeast Community College.
