Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 16 sentenced Jessica Buss, 39, of 922 N. Saunders Ave. to one year of probation for a second offense of shoplifting on Oct. 10, 2020. Buss pleaded no contest on April 9. Second-offense theft by shoplifting, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Authorities July 16 cited a 41-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 700 block of South Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was about $25.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shelley R. Sheets of 1331 Sheridan Drive and Seth A. M. Reed of Juniata collided July 16 at Burlington Avenue near E Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Martin Gomez of 318 S. Chicago Ave. and Neal W. Gerloff of Ayr collided July 12 at Second Street near Maple Avenue.
