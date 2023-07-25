It was reported July 18 that money was taken at the 1700 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported July 18 that credit and debit cards were taken at the 500 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported July 18 that a vehicle bumper was damaged at the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported July 18 that money was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 20 sentenced Dawn Cloyd, 50, of 1202 E. South St. to one year of probation and a $300 fine for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 21, 2022. Cloyd pleaded no contest on May 18. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 20 sentenced Wendy Mahone, 57, of 119 Pacific St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 8. Mahone pleaded no contest on June 20, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
