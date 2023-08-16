It was reported Aug. 7 that construction equipment was damaged at 12th Street and Highland Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nicholas D. Degodt of 2610 Edgewood Lane and Jonatan Martinez Ochoa of 1234 N. Lexington Ave. collided Aug. 8 at U.S. Highway 281 and 82nd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alexandrea M. Jachetta of Giltner and Michelle L. Kerr of 1222 N. Turner Ave. collided Aug. 9 at 42nd Street and U.S. Highway 281.
Authorities Aug. 10 cited a 27-year-old Hastings resident and a 19-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $790.
It was reported Aug. 11 that four tires and rims were taken at the 1000 block of South Elm Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 10 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Lauretta M. Woods of 1323 Pershing Road in a parking lot near Eastside Boulevard and 14th Street.
It was reported Aug. 11 that an unknown motorist left the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East without paying for $50 in fuel.
It was reported Aug. 11 that a golf cart was taken at the 1000 block of East E Street.
Lauren Abigail Canady of Hastings graduated with a bachelor of arts in music degree following the spring 2023 semester at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
Abigail Burns of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
