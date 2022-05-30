It was reported May 23 that a fence was damaged at the 1100 block of West Third Street.
Authorities May 23 cited an 18-year-old Kansas resident for minor in possession of alcohol and carrying a concealed weapon at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Debby J. Krontz of Kenesaw and Joseph Shepherd of Juniata collided May 23 at 12th Street and Westbrook Drive.
A hit-and-run driver May 23 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Byron W. Jensen of 1219 McDonald Ave. at 611 N. Burlington Ave.
It was reported May 23 that heavy machinery was damaged at the 2800 block of Lakeview Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.