Vehicles reportedly driven by Octavio Orozco of Dalhart, Texas, and Angela M. Uzeta of 1727 W. Ninth St. collided Jan. 17 at U.S. Highway 6 and Showboat Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Zachary W. Faucett of Kearney Jan. 18 jack-knifed and went into a ditch at U.S. Highway 281 near Cimarron Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dennis R. Bauder of 350 W. Prairie Lake Road Jan. 19 struck an embankment at Wabash Avenue near Idlewilde Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Brianna J. Skrdlant of Blue Hill Jan. 19 struck a mailbox owned by Mark Grupe of 2940 S. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near Idlewilde Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeani M. Wharton of 1617 Bateman St. and Jeremy J. Yost of Blue Hill collided Jan. 19 at Seventh Street and Bellevue Avenue.
